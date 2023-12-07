Region One job fair scheduled in Edinburg
Related Story
A job fair for educators is scheduled for Thursday at the Region One Conference Center in Edinburg.
The job fair will be split into two sessions. The first session is scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon and is specifically for teachers only.
"In the afternoon, we're going to host the one for paraprofessionals and auxiliary people. They're looking for jobs in the cafeteria, bus drivers, clerks, instructional support staff, and it's going to be hosted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.," Human Resources Specialist Angelica Arellano said.
Those interested in attending the job fair should bring copies of their resumes, transcripts, evaluations and certificates. Principals and personnel directors will be on hand to conduct on-site interviews.
To pre-register for the job fair, click here.
News
News Video
-
Mission family receives new home
-
McAllen to host Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony
-
Former Anzalduas Park security guard found not guilty on human smuggling, kidnapping...
-
Cameron County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate who died tested positive for fentanyl
-
Former quarterback for Donna HS 1961 state championship team reacts to Charger’s...