Region One job fair scheduled in Edinburg

A job fair for educators is scheduled for Thursday at the Region One Conference Center in Edinburg.

The job fair will be split into two sessions. The first session is scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon and is specifically for teachers only.

"In the afternoon, we're going to host the one for paraprofessionals and auxiliary people. They're looking for jobs in the cafeteria, bus drivers, clerks, instructional support staff, and it's going to be hosted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.," Human Resources Specialist Angelica Arellano said.

Those interested in attending the job fair should bring copies of their resumes, transcripts, evaluations and certificates. Principals and personnel directors will be on hand to conduct on-site interviews.

To pre-register for the job fair, click here.