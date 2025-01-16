Region One program allows people to advance in their careers

Adults in the Rio Grande Valley can get a second chance at choosing the right career path through a program with Region One.

The best part, it's completely free.

Yessica Pena is a busy mom to two kids, but she's one of the many people who are getting their life back on track through a program with Region One in Edinburg; it's called the Adult Education program.

To participate, sign up online through the Region One's website and choose the career you're interested in. Then in about six to eight weeks, you'll be able to walk away with a certification to a job that's in high demand.

That's part of the reason why Pena signed up to become a certified nursing assistant. Pena says her path to graduation was not easy, but she's glad she can set an example for her daughters.

"I want to be able to become something in my life, and if I believe I can be able to help someone that needs something from me. Plus, if you all have a program available that is free, I have to use that," Pena said.

Some of the classes being offered include pharmacy tech and getting certified for a commercial driver's license.

