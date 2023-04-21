Regional Alert Issued for Missing Brownsville Man

UPDATE (12:00 P.M.): Brownsville police say Juan Hernandez was located Friday afternoon.

The 67-year-old will be checked out by medical personnel for evaluation before being released to his family.

-----

BROWNSVILLE – Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 67-year-old man from Brownsville.

Authorities say he has early signs of dementia.

Juan Hernandez was last seen Thursday afternoon at his residence on the 200 block of 8th Street.

The regional alert press release states he was last seen wearing a grey zip-up jacket, brown pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000 or Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.