Regional Silver Alert Issued for 78-year-old Woman
10:48 p.m.: The regional silver alert has been canceled. Kruse has been located.
WESLACO – A regional silver alert was issued for a 78-year-old Weslaco woman.
Lynn Kruse was last seen at Seista Retirement Village on International Blvd in Weslaco at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Deputies say she has Alzheimer’s.
She is described as Caucasian, 5-feet tall, 120 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen in a blue 2007 Suzuki with license plate number DLY5535.
If you have any information, call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.
