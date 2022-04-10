Regional Silver Alert Issued for 78-year-old Woman

10:48 p.m.: The regional silver alert has been canceled. Kruse has been located.

WESLACO – A regional silver alert was issued for a 78-year-old Weslaco woman.

Lynn Kruse was last seen at Seista Retirement Village on International Blvd in Weslaco at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies say she has Alzheimer’s.

She is described as Caucasian, 5-feet tall, 120 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen in a blue 2007 Suzuki with license plate number DLY5535.

If you have any information, call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.