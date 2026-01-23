x

Registration now open for Hidalgo County's Paws at the Park

By: Jose De Leon III

Hidalgo County is inviting the community to celebrate responsible pet ownership month with a free event.

Paws at the Park is set for Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 at Bill Schupp Park, located at 1300 Zinnia Ave. in McAllen.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and will include free microchipping for the first 200 pre-registered dogs who arrive, pet adoptions and more.

Click here to register and to learn more details. 

