Registration open for 3rd Annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ruben Zambrano speaks about the upcoming 3rd Annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run.

The event is scheduled for August 26 at La Feria High School. To register, call (956) 272-7272 or register online.

1 day ago Monday, August 14 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Monday, August 14, 2023 1:52:00 PM CDT August 14, 2023
