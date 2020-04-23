Relief program provides qualified Brownsville PUB customers assistance

BROWNSVILLE – A decades old relief program is now updated for Brownsville Public Utilities Board customers impacted by the coronavirus.

Brownsville PUB’s Project SHARE Program helps customers in-need as well as helps send students to college. It expanded last week, partnering with the Community Action Corporation of South Texas to qualified unemployed or underemployed customers for assistance during the pandemic.

To qualify for up to $200 per month, customers must provide unemployment documents or a letter from their employer showing underemployment.

Any BPUB customer interested in finding out if they qualify can call 956-435-0379 or visit the program’s webpage here.

