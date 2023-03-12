Relief Responders Prepared for Other U.S. Natural Disasters

BEAUMONT – As another hurricane approaches the U.S., federal agencies deployed to the Texas Gulf Coast may have more on their plate if Florida calls for help.

The Ford Park Entertainment Center in Beaumont is the hub for the National Guard, FEMA and other responders needed to organize relief efforts.

Everything that is seen on the predesignated site sprung up in days.

It resembles something like the McAllen Convention Center. It has enough space to bring in all the trucks hauling in food and water and enough space for the National Guard to set up their equipment and a base of operations.

It’s organized by a team of several federal agencies who are getting stretched across the country for assistance in natural disasters.

“A lot of them are involved with western wildfires right now. There’s over 80 major wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest and the Northern Rockies. And a lot of people are tied up out there working, but we still have resources available to set up this kind of organization for other disasters,” said Danny Bryant of the Southern Area Gold Incident Management Team.

He said this all gets activated when the federal government declares a disaster. The state then requests the federal resources and plans like these go into action.

It's something we could see in Florida soon, depending on what happens with Hurricane Irma.