‘Remain in Mexico’ policy expands to the Valley

The “Remain in Mexico” policy has been in effect in the Rio Grande Valley since Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed the expansion on Friday.

Asylum hopefuls will be sent back to Mexico through the Brownsville port of entry. The program requires petitioners to stay in Mexico until they're called to immigration court.

Asylum cases are being heard at El Paso and San Diego.

President Biden tried to end the policy last year, but a federal judge ordered its reinstatement.

The Biden Administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the program, but they have yet to agree to review it.