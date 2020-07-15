x

Remains Found Near Hwy 281 Assumed to be of Male Immigrant

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the remains found last Wednesday are those of an illegal border crosser.

Investigators believe the victim was a man.  They made the determination from the clothing and shoes found nearby.

The remains were found on ranch land located south of the county line near US 281.

No identification was found on or near the body.

DNA testing is underway.

Investigators are also working with Customs and Border Protection’s missing migrant initiative to identify the remains.

