Reminder: Early voting ends Tuesday, Election Day May 1

The last day to cast your vote early is Tuesday, April 27; Election Day is Saturday, May 1.

Voters in Hidalgo County can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

In Cameron County, voting polls will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information on early voting locations in Hidalgo County, click here.

For more information on early voting locations in Cameron County, click here.

