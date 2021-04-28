Reminder: Early voting ends Tuesday, Election Day May 1
The last day to cast your vote early is Tuesday, April 27; Election Day is Saturday, May 1.
Voters in Hidalgo County can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
In Cameron County, voting polls will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information on early voting locations in Hidalgo County, click here.
For more information on early voting locations in Cameron County, click here.
