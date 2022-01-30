Removal of Manhole Covers Might Have Infiltrated Sewage into Floodwaters

WESLACO – Several Rio Grande Valley cities are reported to have unintentionally released sewage into last week’s floodwaters, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirms.

The superintendent for the Weslaco North Wastewater plant says lifting manhole covers believing it would assist drainage is partly to blame.

The water contains bacteria and can cause diseases. Experts say everything the floodwaters touched should be thrown out.

