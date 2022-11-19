Repairs to Cut Fiber Line in Willacy Co. Fixed

UPDATE (3/31): The repairs to a cut fiber line in Willacy County are completed. The cut line caused problems for those trying to call 911, as well as for county EMS and emergency responders.

The line has been fixed and 911 is operating as usual.

RAYMONDVILLE - Willacy County crews are responding to a cut fiber line.

Officials said the issue is impacting EMS and local emergency responders.

The cut line, property of Frontier Communication and VTCI, is affecting customers in Willacy County only.

Anyone needing 911 emergency services should call from a cellphone or an AT&T landline.

