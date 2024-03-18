Repairs Underway Following Multiple Water Main Breaks in Alamo
ALAMO – Several water main breaks are causing some problems for residents in Alamo.
According to city officials, service for residents who live near the 1000 block of Medina Drive may be interrupted for the next three to four hours.
On Wednesday, crews dealt with at least three water main breaks.
If you have any questions or concerns call city hall at 956-787-0006.
Watch the video above for more information.
