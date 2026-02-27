Repavement project in Mercedes begins
Anyone planning to drive through Mercedes may need to change their route through the city.
On Tuesday, crews started repaving Washington Street between 5th to 10th streets.
The more than $130,000 project was paid for with federal funding through Hidalgo County's Urban County Program.
Washington Street is one of nearly 80 additional streets the city of Mercedes says needs repaving.
"The city is taking an aggressive approach on getting this done. We know that there's a lot of streets that need attention; we've heard the concerns from the residents," Mercedes Assistant City Manager Jonas Gonzalez said.
The city says three more streets will be repaved next year and repaving on Washington Street is expected to be completed within two months.
