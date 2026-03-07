Repeat sex offender sentenced to 55 years by Hidalgo County judge

A Hidalgo County judge has sentenced a repeat sex offender to 55 years in prison.

According to a news release, 28-year-old Michael Nathaniel Hernandez Contreras, of Alamo, pleaded guilty to five criminal cases involving aggravated sexual assault, family violence, and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Contreras was sentenced on Wednesday by 92nd District Court Judge Luis Singleterry.

Contreras remained at large for several months as multiple law enforcement agencies investigated the incidents that took place across Hidalgo County, according to a news release.

Investigators were able to locate Contreras in July 2025 with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The news release said Contreras was sentenced to 55 years for an aggravated sexual assault case that was committed July 30, 2024. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office revealed Contreras used force to sexually assault a woman he met through social media.

Contreras was also convicted in several other incidents.

The news release said on Sept. 17, 2022 Contreras force himself on a victim in a parking lot and threatened to kill her. The Mission Police Department responded to the incident and stopped the attack. He was sentenced to 20 years in that case.

Contreras was sentenced to 20 years for assaulting a pregnant woman on Feb. 26, 2025. The McAllen Police Department determined Contreras struck his pregnant girlfriend multiple times in the torso and face while driving her to work, according to the news release.

The news release said Contreras received another 20-year sentence for continuous violence against a family member stemming from multiple assaults in February 2025. The Donna Police Department found Contreras bit a woman's arm and punched her in the shoulder and face.

Contreras also faced enhanced punishment ranges on several of the charges due to a previous 2017 conviction for sexual assault of a child, according to the news release. He received a 20-year sentenced for failure to register as a sex offender.

After completing his 2017 sentence, Contreras failed to report and used a false address for registration purposes.