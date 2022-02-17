Report: More than 144,000 migrants dropped off at McAllen in the last year
A report from the city of McAllen revealed that the federal government dropped off 144,281 migrants in the McAllen area since February 2021.
Of those migrants, 13,432 of them tested positive for COVID-19.
The report from the city’s office of emergency management also said Migrant Protection Protocols resumed in Brownsville. Under the Remain in Mexico program, immigrants will have the option of staying in Monterrey rather than along the border as they await their hearings.
Transportation will be provided.
