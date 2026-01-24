Report: Sharyland ISD bus driver failed to obey stop sign prior to rollover crash
A Sharyland ISD bus driver caused a four-vehicle crash that caused the bus to roll over and injure five students, according to a police report obtained by Channel 5 News.
The crash happened on Jan. 15, 2026 near the intersection of Shary Road and State Highway 107.
According to the report, the bus driver failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign as the bus exited a private drive, and kept going toward the highway.
A pick-up truck traveling westbound on SH 107 swerved right to avoid the school bus, but ended up hitting the bus's left back end, the report states.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6 people sustain minor injuries following Sharyland ISD school bus rollover
The impact caused the bus to roll over onto its right side.
The black truck ended up rear-ending another car that was at a stop light at the intersection, causing that car to hit the car in front of it.
The official report says five Sharyland ISD students between the ages of 14 and 18 who were returning from an athletic event were in the bus. All students and the driver in the bus were taken to the hospital with “suspected minor” injuries or “possible injury.”
Channel 5 News reached out to Sharyland ISD for comment regarding the status of the bus driver. A spokesperson said "the matter is still under investigation."
Channel 5 News also reached out to the McAllen Police Department to ask if the bus driver will face any charges. Check back for updates.
