Republican primary for District 41 heading to a runoff
McAllen defense attorney and former prosecutor Sergio Sanchez is in the lead for the Republican nomination for House District 41, unofficial results show.
All results are unofficial until they've been canvassed.
Sanchez received nearly 46% of the votes, or 2,840 ballots.
McAllen resident Gary Groves and business owner Sarah Sagredo-Hammond received 2,385 votes and 982 votes, respectively.
The race will head to a runoff as none of the candidates were able to cross the 50% threshold.
The winner will face the Democratic challenger in the November 2026 election.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
