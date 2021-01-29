Rescue Underway for Man Stuck on Wires in Edcouch

EDCOUCH – An employee of a Rio Grande Valley-based company was rescued after he became stuck above a silo approximately 130 feet in the air.

Authorities said they received calls from Edcouch residents at around 5:30 p.m. reporting the incident.

Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snyder told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the man was an employee of Garcia Grain and Trading.

"What we are told is that he was fixing the tube leading from the top of the silo down, from the top of the spindle all the way down to the silos, where the corn is moved from one point to another. And they were patching holes,” he said.

Snyder explained the 41-year-old man was stuck for more than an hour and half.

Multiple agencies including Edcouch, Edinburg, and Weslaco fire departments responded. Snyder said the rescue had to be executed with precision.

"If you notice real close, there are guide wires going up to and holding where the silo and the spindles are for moving the corn. If we hit any of those guide wires we could have brought the whole structure down. So, we had to work in between each set of guidelines," he said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to a witness who saw the entire rescue unfold.

She said she has one thing to say to all the rescuers involved.

"They are heroes to Edcouch," she said.

The man was rescued just before 7:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital to be checked for dehydration.