Researchers watching for unusual animal behavior during upcoming eclipse

There’s evidence of animals acting strangely during previous solar eclipses, and researchers say they’re going to keep an for that behavior during the next one.

A total solar eclipse is set to arrive to North America on Monday, April 8.

According to the Associated Press, the eclipse will enter over Mexico’s Pacific coast, dashing across the U.S. from Texas to Maine before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

All sorts of wild and exotic animals at the Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos will be able to see the eclipse, according to park co-founder Nick Stacey.

The park is home to several animals, including birds, monkeys and camels.

“If we do have any major concerns, it's going to be with the animals that are a little more cognitive, the parrots, the primates,” Stacey said.

What is known about how animals react to eclipses is limited, and reports vary widely.

North Carolina State University Professor Adam Hartstone-Rose is doing a new study at Fort Worth Zoo to study animal behavior during the eclipse.

A study done in 2017 said about a quarter of the animals had no reaction to the eclipse.

Most of the animals that reacted to the eclipse started their regular nighttime routines. A portion of them even showed signs of stress.

Hartstone-Rose is asking people to report animal behavior online to get more data from the public.

Watch the video above for the full story.