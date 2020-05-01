Resident Wants Vote on Golf Course in Edinburg

UPDATE (9/20): A new committee will soon be in place for Ebony Golf Course.

City of Edinburg Public Information Officer Cary Zayas says an official committee, which will include concerned citizens and city officials, will be formed at the next council meeting.

The group will consider the options for the golf course.

EDINBURG – A historic golf course for sale has some people in Edinburg demanding a vote.

The city of Edinburg approved an ordinance early September to sell 66 acres of land at the Ebony Golf Course.

People living nearby say they’re willing to petition.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas reached out to the city manager, Pilar Rodriguez, for an explanation.

“The golf course runs in the red. It is not able to sustain the operations with the revenue it generates, and it is subsidized by the city,” he says.

Rodriguez says the city council has different options when it comes to the sale of the property.

Watch the video above for the full story.