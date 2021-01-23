Residentes del Valle esperan con ansias un cheque de estímulo del gobierno federal
Con la llegada de un cheque de estímulo del gobierno federal, muchos habitantes del Valle esperan con ansias el nuevo apoyo.
Mucha de la ayuda de la ley CARES no estará disponible después del 31 de Diciembre.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
