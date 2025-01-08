x

Residentes del Valle se preparan para el clima frío

By: Diego Del Otero

Related Story

Para muchas personas en el Valle, carecen de equipamiento para este frío que está por llegar al Valle. Es importante, estar preparado, para cuando la temperatura empiece a bajar.

Eso significa, selle cualquier agujero abierto con cinta para tapar cualquier área de su casa. Por donde pueda filtrarse"el aire frío.

También puede comprar un calentador, pero, asegúrese de utilizarlo de forma segura.

News
Residentes del Valle se preparan para el...
Residentes del Valle se preparan para el clima frío
Para muchas personas en el Valle, carecen de equipamiento para este frío que está por llegar al Valle. Es importante,... More >>
2 days ago Monday, January 06 2025 Jan 6, 2025 Monday, January 06, 2025 10:43:00 AM CST January 06, 2025
Radar
7 Days