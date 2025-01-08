Residentes del Valle se preparan para el clima frío
Para muchas personas en el Valle, carecen de equipamiento para este frío que está por llegar al Valle. Es importante, estar preparado, para cuando la temperatura empiece a bajar.
Eso significa, selle cualquier agujero abierto con cinta para tapar cualquier área de su casa. Por donde pueda filtrarse"el aire frío.
También puede comprar un calentador, pero, asegúrese de utilizarlo de forma segura.
