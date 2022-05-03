Residents affected by lift bridge closure in Rio Hondo

Frustration is growing among some Rio Hondo residents living in front of the FM 106 lift bridge.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the temporary closure will last until the end of next week. Drivers will be forced to find an alternate route, which turns a one-mile drive into a five-mile-long drive.

With gas prices still high, that extra mileage concerns drivers.

For Daniel Sierra, a mailman for USPS, his job just got a little more complicated.

"For me, I might actually have to talk to my boss about my gas compensation because the office pays for that,” said Sierra. “But 5 miles, that could really put a damper in somebody's tank…at least a little bit."

Juan Barrientos owns a plumbing business and says he relies on the bridge to get to and from his business appointments daily. Barrientos says this detour will also put a hole in his wallet.

"They were supposed to have fixed it and put, I don't know how many millions of dollars, and I don't think it got where it should be," Barrientos said. "But I guess we just have to live with it, right?"

In a release, TxDOT says the temporary shutdown of the Rio Hondo bridge is due to maintenance work.