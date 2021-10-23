Residents Concerned with Flooding in Neighborhood North of Alton

UPDATE (5/21): The Santa Cruz Irrigation District is still looking into the cause of flooding in neighborhood near Alton.

They drained the ditch and said it was not the source of the flooding.

They're now focusing on a large pipe, which runs underneath several properties, that could be the cause for the flooding.

-----

NEAR ALTON – A landowner north of Alton says he’s struggling to protect his land.

Jose Ayala believes the banks of a nearby water channel are damaged, leaking through the ground and causing his property to flood.

A Hidalgo county spokesperson tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS they’re not directly involved in the issue but referred us to the Santa Cruz Irrigation District.

KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing went looking for answers.

Watch the video above for the full story.