Residents elect new mayor in Palmhurst, unofficial election results show
Related Story
Residents in Palmhurst elected a new mayor during a Wednesday special election.
Fred del Barrio more than 52% of the vote, according to unofficial election results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department.
del Barrio faced three candidates on the ballot - Israel Silva, Ricka Tijerina and Eddie Montalvo.
Wednesday’s special election was called after former Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez was reelected in May, but died before Election Day.
All voting results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the city.
News
Residents in Palmhurst elected a new mayor during a Wednesday special election. Fred del Barrio more than 52% of... More >>
News Video
-
Cell phone bill to increase for some Texans after fee hike
-
5 On Your Side: Illegal dumping site concerns residents in San Juan
-
La Feria ISD votes to hire armed security officers
-
New locks part of added safety measures at Weslaco ISD
-
Foul play not suspected in man's death, Edinburg officials say