Residents express concern over ongoing road improvement project in Brownsville

A road improvement project first proposed in 2018 is still unfinished, and residents say Dana Avenue in Brownsville is becoming dangerous for drivers.

The road is covered in potholes, and a canal lines one side of the narrow street.

The 2.2-mile project will create a wider road with sidewalks, streetlights and a better bridge near the drainage ditch.

Cameron County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joey Lopez said funding caused the delay.

"Because of how much it's going to cost — it's over $20 million,” Lopez said, adding that the project was the result of a partnership between the county and the city of Brownsville.

TxDOT is putting $18 million toward the project. Brownsville and Cameron County will pay the other $2 million.

Lopez said he agrees with the concerns residents shared.

"This year it's been terrible because we've had 17 accidents out there," Lopez said.

"Because of how narrow it is and then that we have the three schools that are on that road, there's a lot of traffic on there," Lopez said.

Residents said they're looking forward to the improvements.

Watch the video above for the full story.