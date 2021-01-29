Residents line up to register for mass COVID-19 vaccination event
Many Rio Grande Valley residents lined up Monday for a chance at receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at HEB Park in Edinburg.
More than 6,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were available for those who are 65 and older or 18 and older with a chronic medical condition.
Due to heavy traffic, all doses were accounted for by 8:30 p.m.
Watch the video for the full story.
