Residents line up to register for mass COVID-19 vaccination event

Many Rio Grande Valley residents lined up Monday for a chance at receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at HEB Park in Edinburg. 

More than 6,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were available for those who are 65 and older or 18 and older with a chronic medical condition. 

Due to heavy traffic, all doses were accounted for by 8:30 p.m. 

Tuesday, January 12 2021
