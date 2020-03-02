Residents Raise Concerns Following Border Wall Projects Approval

RIO GRANDE CITY - Construction contracts for new border barriers in Starr County are finalized.

Some residents who live in the area tell us new wall projects won't change the way the border operates.

"I don't think it really matters where they start setting it up. Regardless they're going to, I feel people are going to get through regardless if you put a wall up or not," says one of the residents.

Starr County Judge, Eloy Vera, tells us he's always stood against the wall; lately his view has softened with the increase of immigrants detained in Starr County.

Contracts state the work will begin in Rio Grande City; the government didn't specify the length of sections or design of the wall.

Both of the contracts will be paid for with funds awarded to the Army Corps of Engineers.

They're estimated to be complete in April and September of 2020.

