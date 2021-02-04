Residents react to vaccine distribution at PSJA Memorial Early College High School

Vaccination clinics across the Valley have experienced long wait times, limited supply and a lot of people without a chance to get vaccinated.

On Monday, many people showed up to PSJA Memorial Early College High School in Alamo for a shot at getting vaccinated the following day.

There were only 1,000 vaccines, however, cars stretched about a mile and a half across the city.

After a head count, officers closed the gate just about an hour after opening the clinic at 5 p.m.

Hidalgo County officials say more vaccines are coming as weekly state shipments continue and that they are still working on implementing an online registration system.

