Residents voice concerns over delay in construction on Brownsville street

Those living on San Pedro Lane in Brownsville say they’re upset over the condition of their street.

City crews began working on San Pedro Land and Elsa Avenue May 2022 to make utility repairs in the area.

According to residents, crews suddenly stopped working in July, leaving the street dusty, uneven and unfinished.

Brownsville city officials say the construction was delayed on both streets because they didn't have the necessary materials to complete the project. Construction has since resumed, Brownsville engineering and public works Director Dorteo Garcia Jr. said.

City officials ask for patience, and are urging those with question and concerns regarding the project to call the city hotline at 956-546-4357.

