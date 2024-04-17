Resources available to help Valley residents file their taxes as deadline approaches

Monday is the last day to file or ask for an extension on federal income taxes.

A spokesperson with the Internal Revenue Service says to speed up the filing process, make sure to have all of your documents handy.

Those documents include a W-2 from your employer, a 1099 if you're self-employed and a 1095A if you have health insurance.

Residents can file for an extension to help avoid any late fees.

"If you owe tax, it can be a maximum of 5 percent a month, up to 25 percent. So it's something you want to avoid if at all costs," IRS Spokesperson Clay Sanford said.

Taxpayers can go online to learn how they can file an extension or how to file their taxes for free.

Those who need help filing their taxes, can click here.

