x

Respite Center in McAllen only accepting migrants who test negative for COVID-19

Related Story

Sister Norma Pimentel of RGV Catholic Charities in McAllen says she sees up to 500 migrants a day, and they're not allowed inside the respite center until they've tested negative.

If someone does test positive, however, they’re sent to a hotel.

“There is no public health risk because we're making sure that they don't go anywhere unless they test,” Pimentel said.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 infections in the Valley may be higher than reported  

Catholic Charities has teamed up with the city government to sponsor the COVID-19 tests.

Earlier this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency told a House subcommittee on Homeland Security that the rate of infection among migrants tested is less than 6 percent, which is lower than the state's overall positivity rate.

The state’s positivity rate is 8.4 percent, according to John Hopkins University.

News
Respite Center in McAllen only accepting migrants...
Respite Center in McAllen only accepting migrants who test negative for COVID-19
Sister Norma Pimentel of RGV Catholic Charities in McAllen says she sees up to 500 migrants a day, and they're... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 19 2021 Mar 19, 2021 Friday, March 19, 2021 8:31:00 AM CDT March 19, 2021
Radar
7 Days