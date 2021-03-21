Respite Center in McAllen only accepting migrants who test negative for COVID-19

Sister Norma Pimentel of RGV Catholic Charities in McAllen says she sees up to 500 migrants a day, and they're not allowed inside the respite center until they've tested negative.

If someone does test positive, however, they’re sent to a hotel.

“There is no public health risk because we're making sure that they don't go anywhere unless they test,” Pimentel said.

Catholic Charities has teamed up with the city government to sponsor the COVID-19 tests.

Earlier this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency told a House subcommittee on Homeland Security that the rate of infection among migrants tested is less than 6 percent, which is lower than the state's overall positivity rate.

The state’s positivity rate is 8.4 percent, according to John Hopkins University.