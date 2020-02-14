x

Resumen de Futbol Escolar 24 de Enero

PROGRESO - Los Red Ants de Progreso golearon 8-0 a IDEA Weslaco Pike en el segundo día de acción del Torneo de Progreso. PSJA Southwest empató 2-2 con Rio Grande City. 

Progreso enfrentará a Rio Grande City en una de las semifinales. En la otra semifinal, PSJA Southwest se verá las caras con Boerne. 

2 weeks ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 10:10:00 PM CST January 24, 2020
