Resumen de Futbol Escolar 24 de Enero
PROGRESO - Los Red Ants de Progreso golearon 8-0 a IDEA Weslaco Pike en el segundo día de acción del Torneo de Progreso. PSJA Southwest empató 2-2 con Rio Grande City.
Progreso enfrentará a Rio Grande City en una de las semifinales. En la otra semifinal, PSJA Southwest se verá las caras con Boerne.
