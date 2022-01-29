x

Resumen de Futbol Escolar 28 de Marzo

Related Story

WESLACO - La postemporada del fútbol escolar arrancó con partidos por todo el Valle.

En Edinburg, Los Eagles de Hanna vencieron a Edinburg 3-0. En accion de las chicas, Pioneer derrotó a Porter 3-0.

Ronda Bi-Distrital (Varonil)

Clase 6A

Hanna 3, Edinburg 0

Donna North 3, San Benito 0

Palmview 2, Porter 1

Clase 5A

Brownvsville Veterans 3, Pioneer 0

Clase 4A

Grulla 2, Port Isabel 1

Ronda Bi-Distrital (Femenil)

Clase 6A

McAllen 6, Laredo LBJ 1

Harlingen 2, Edinburg North 0

Clase 5A

Pioneer 3, Porter 0

Pace 1, PSJA Memorial 0

Edcouch-Elsa 1, Roma 0

News
Resumen de Fútbol Escolar 28 de Marzo
Resumen de Fútbol Escolar 28 de Marzo
WESLACO - La postemporada del fútbol escolar arrancó con partidos por todo el Valle. En Edinburg, Los Eagles de... More >>
2 years ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 9:23:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019
Radar
7 Days