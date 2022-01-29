Resumen de Futbol Escolar 28 de Marzo
Related Story
WESLACO - La postemporada del fútbol escolar arrancó con partidos por todo el Valle.
En Edinburg, Los Eagles de Hanna vencieron a Edinburg 3-0. En accion de las chicas, Pioneer derrotó a Porter 3-0.
Ronda Bi-Distrital (Varonil)
Clase 6A
Hanna 3, Edinburg 0
Donna North 3, San Benito 0
Palmview 2, Porter 1
Clase 5A
Brownvsville Veterans 3, Pioneer 0
Clase 4A
Grulla 2, Port Isabel 1
Ronda Bi-Distrital (Femenil)
Clase 6A
McAllen 6, Laredo LBJ 1
Harlingen 2, Edinburg North 0
Clase 5A
Pioneer 3, Porter 0
Pace 1, PSJA Memorial 0
Edcouch-Elsa 1, Roma 0
News
WESLACO - La postemporada del fútbol escolar arrancó con partidos por todo el Valle. En Edinburg, Los Eagles de... More >>
News Video
-
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton files lawsuit against Biden administration
-
Authorities investigating after suspicious package found at IDEA campus in Edinburg
-
Edinburg holds first public health taskforce meeting
-
‘People are more reckless:’ La Joya Police officers shares experiences in exclusive...
-
Vaccine clinic and voter registration drive held in McAllen