Reuniting lost pets with owners made easier with microchipping, animal shelter says

With the fireworks popping off all weekend for the 4th of July holiday, it can cause pets to get scared and go missing more than any other weekend of the year.

Losing your pet can be a nerve-wrecking experience, and collars and ID tags can break off or become illegible.

Weslaco Animal Care Services says microchipping can help pet owners reunite with their beloved little furry one.

Microchipping is the only permanent identification form, and it doesn't reveal any personal information with anyone who finds your pet.

