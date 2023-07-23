Reuniting lost pets with owners made easier with microchipping, animal shelter says
Related Story
With the fireworks popping off all weekend for the 4th of July holiday, it can cause pets to get scared and go missing more than any other weekend of the year.
Losing your pet can be a nerve-wrecking experience, and collars and ID tags can break off or become illegible.
Weslaco Animal Care Services says microchipping can help pet owners reunite with their beloved little furry one.
Microchipping is the only permanent identification form, and it doesn't reveal any personal information with anyone who finds your pet.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
With the fireworks popping off all weekend for the 4th of July holiday, it can cause pets to get scared... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen to Edinburg connector at Pharr interchange now open, closure of Harlingen...
-
Fourth man charged in connection with deadly Raymondville shooting
-
Access Esperanza clinics offering free breast cancers screenings and mammograms for the...
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 breaks ground on drainage expansion project
-
DOJ warns Texas of lawsuit over buoys in Rio Grande
Sports Video
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals
-
UTRGV Football HC Travis Bush speaks at UAC Media Day
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series