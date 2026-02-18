Revival of Cultural Arts to host women's empowerment event in Brownsville
Empowering women in the Rio Grande Valley is the focus of an International Day of Women event.
The day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world. In the Valley, one organization is getting ready for their celebration.
Revival of Cultural Arts CEO Hilda Ledezma spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about a free event they have scheduled featuring free sessions and speakers.
The International Day of Women is a free event in Brownsville. It is scheduled for Thursday, March 5 at the Brownsville Events Center, located at 1 Event Center Boulevard.
For more information, click here.
