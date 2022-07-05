Reward Increased for Information Leading to Most-Wanted Man's Arrest
WESLACO – State police increased the reward money in connection to one man’s arrest.
Anthony Gonzales is considered armed and dangerous.
He is wanted for a deadly shooting that took place 10 years ago in Corpus Christi.
Authorities say he’s affiliated with the Mexican Mafia Gang.
The reward is now $15,000.
