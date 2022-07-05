x

Reward Increased for Information Leading to Most-Wanted Man's Arrest

WESLACO – State police increased the reward money in connection to one man’s arrest.

Anthony Gonzales is considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for a deadly shooting that took place 10 years ago in Corpus Christi.

Authorities say he’s affiliated with the Mexican Mafia Gang.

The reward is now $15,000.

3 years ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 4:24:00 PM CST January 22, 2019
