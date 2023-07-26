Reward offered for any information on missing San Benito man

An 86-year-old San Benito man has been missing for nearly a week.

A silver alert is still in effect for Juan Carrillo, and now the family is offering a reward for any information.

Juan's daughters came in from out of state to bring their dad home. They are doing whatever they can to find him. They announced a $5,000 reward for information on where he might be.

San Benito police and fire are also helping in the search.

"We really need him home, because we need him home. He's always been the one to everybody that this family has gone to for help," said Cindy Carrillo Shaw.

So far, search efforts for him have turned up empty. The Valley native lives in San Benito with his wife.

Juan left his home on July 18 at around 8 a.m. A silver alert for him states he was last seen wearing a black veteran's hat, a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Cindy's mom called her that night, to tell her he didn't come home.

"He would leave, but only be gone for a couple of hours and come back, so when he didn't come back after all those hours, then we knew something was wrong so," Cindy said.

Police have continued their search since Juan went missing. There are now posters of him up in businesses throughout San Benito.

San Benito Police Chief Mario Perea says there are no leads yet, but they are following every call and looking for him during patrols.

"We'll continue to search and follow up on any tips that we receive. Like I said, the goal is just to safely return him to his family," Perea said.

Their search has taken them to neighborhoods throughout the city, including a trail near Juan's home. Police have even deployed drones where a local pilot flies them over brush areas officers can't reach.

The fire department also joined the search in the waters of the resacas. Despite their different search efforts, they have still come up short.

"We don't know exactly what direction he went yet. So that's just something, we're trying to cover every area that we can," Perea said.

In the tight-knit community of San Benito, chief Perea says any details, no matter how small it might seem, can help.

The family says if you find him, he should have contact information in his wallet. Police believe Juan left on a purple bicycle from a neighborhood on North Shore Drive, near Highway 77.

If you noticed anything out of the ordinary on July 18, or heard from Juan over the last week, give police or his family a call.

Watch the video above for the full story.