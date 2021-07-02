Reynosa attack survivor speaks out after gun battles

Violence and gun battles across the border are becoming a frequent occurrence in Reynosa.

On Saturday, three family members were shot and killed outside of their Tamaulipas' home, and two others were kidnapped.

The husband of one of the kidnapping victims spoke to Channel 5 about the nightmare situation and said authorities could have done more to prevent the tragedy.

The man said a regular day turned into a horror scene when armed civilians stopped his brother-in-law's car outside of their home and forced his wife and his sister-in-law into the trunk of a vehicle before shooting other members of their family.

With the women in the vehicle, the armed civilians headed north towards the Pharr bridge when police arrived and rescued the women while the armed civilians fled.

Now, the man is demanding justice and says he is contemplating sending a complaint to Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica.

On Tuesday, Mojica said members of the Scorpion and Cyclone factions of the Gulf Cartel from Matamoros and Rio Bravo fought to control the area around the Pharr International Bridge over the weekend, instilling terror among residents.

During a special mass held Wednesday night in Reynosa, the bishop of the Diocese of Matamoros said the killers are the ones genuinely dead inside.

