Reynosa city councilwoman faces new federal drug charges

A Reynosa city leader is back in federal custody on new drug related charges after having her previous charge dismissed.

Denisse Ahumada-Martinez was arrested Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, cort records show.

She was originally arrested at the Falfurrias Checkpoint on June 10 after Border Patrol agents found more than 90 pounds of cocaine in her vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

The initial federal drug charge against her was dismissed due to a lack of probable cause.

RELATED: Drug charge dismissed against Reynosa councilwoman arrested in cocaine bust

She was briefly in custody at the Hidalgo County jail on a warrant out of Brooks County on drug charges before being placed in federal custody on the new charges.

She is being held without bond pending her trial, which has not been set yet.