RGC Missing Teen
RIO GRANDE CITY – The Rio Grande City Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.
Police said 17-year-old Chayse Olivarez was believed to be last seen at the Basilio Villarreal Municipal Park on Saturday, July 29.
On Wednesday, Rio Grande City Police Lt. Santiago Alaniz told CHANNEL 5 NEWS Olivarez never made it to the destination.
The teenager was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black shoes.
Police said they currently have no leads on the case.
The family of the teen is offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to his whereabouts.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Rio Grande City police at (956) 487-8892.
