RGC’s Garza Twins

RIO GRANDE CITY – Eduardo and Emmanuel Garza are giving the Rattler baseball team a big boost this season.

Eduardo plays third base and also pitches while his twin brother Emmanuel plays catcher.

“It’s an amazing feeling because we’ve done it since we were small and it feels good when you do big things together,” said Eduardo.

“How it says in the Bible, two is better than one,” said Emmanuel. “So it’s great. It’s great playing with my brother and playing by his side. I’ve played with him my whole life.”

Emmanuel is already making a name for himself behind the plate. According to Max Preps, he leads all catchers in Texas in caught-stealing percentage. Emmanuel has thrown out 15 of the 21 runners who have tried stealing on him.

“They’re kind of starting to see that, that’s not a guy you’re going to run on,” said RGC coach Roque Cortinas. “It’s kind of shutting down the other team’s offensive running game so it helps us.”

“I mean it’s a lot of hard work,” said Emmanuel. “God first of all, he helps me a lot in there. A lot of hard work with my mentor Osiel Flores.”

Rio Grande City picked up a big win Tuesday night, knocking off district leader Valley View 3-1.