RGV 9-1-1 to host inaugural Public Safety Wellness Seminar

The Rio Grande Valley Emergency Communication District is hosting their inaugural Public Safety Wellness Seminar next month. The event aims to promote the well-being, mental health, and unique challenges that our emergency telecommunications and first responders deal with on a daily basis. 

Dennis Moreno from RGV 9-1-1 stopped by our studios to talk about the seminar and more. 

Check out the flyer for more information, or go to their website. 

