RGV approaching one-year anniversary of first COVID shot

The one-year anniversary of the first COVID shot in the Rio Grande Valley is happening Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The first person in the Valley to receive it was internal medicine physician Michelle Lopez.

As for vaccination rates in the Valley, all counties except for Willacy are above the 70% mark.

Starr County has led the way since the beginning, now, with 83% of the eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

