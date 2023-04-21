RGV Celebrates International Women's Day metatags: International Women's Day

x

RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Around the world, people celebrated International Women's Day.

Events were also held in McAllen and Brownsville.

Dozens gathered at Washington Park in Brownsville. Planned Parenthood was one of several groups in attendance. 

In McAllen, 30 female business owners came together to promote entrepreneurship.

Watch the video above for the full story.

3 years ago Sunday, March 08 2020 Mar 8, 2020 Sunday, March 08, 2020 10:11:00 PM CDT March 08, 2020
