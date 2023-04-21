RGV Celebrates International Women's Day metatags: International Women's Day
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Around the world, people celebrated International Women's Day.
Events were also held in McAllen and Brownsville.
Dozens gathered at Washington Park in Brownsville. Planned Parenthood was one of several groups in attendance.
In McAllen, 30 female business owners came together to promote entrepreneurship.
