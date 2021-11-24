RGV Farmers in Need of Water Due to Drought

MCALLEN – Local farmers are scrambling for water due to drought conditions.

The general manager for Hidalgo Irrigation District No. 6, Joe Aguilar, says they have to pump out water all day to keep the crops alive.

“Right after a big storm of rain that came through, water just ran off. The farmers all dry out at the same time,” says Aguilar, "same way it got wet, it dries it immediately, and we have to start pumping to all the farmers."

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro met up with a hay farmer in McAllen who is one of the many affected. He explains there isn’t any food for his animals.

