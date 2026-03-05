RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce tipping their hats to women of distinction
The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will honor exceptional women they say are shaping the future of the region.
The women will be celebrated during the 2026 Hats Off to Women of Distinction Awards & Expo set for Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Mission Event Center.
