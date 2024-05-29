x

RGV Humane Society hosting low costs vaccine, spay/neuter clinics all month-long

By: Bella Michaels

Related Story

The RGV Humane Society is having low costs vaccine and spay and neuter clinics for pets during the entire month of May.

Development Director Jennifer Vasquez, along with Jackie, the Chow-Labrador mix, speaks with Channel 5 News' Bella Michaels on how people can sign up for the clinics.

To sign up, click here.

News
RGV Humane Society hosting low costs vaccine,...
RGV Humane Society hosting low costs vaccine, spay/neuter clinics all month-long
The RGV Humane Society is having low costs vaccine and spay and neuter clinics for pets during the entire month... More >>
1 week ago Sunday, May 19 2024 May 19, 2024 Sunday, May 19, 2024 5:12:00 PM CDT May 19, 2024
Radar
7 Days