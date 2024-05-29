RGV Humane Society hosting low costs vaccine, spay/neuter clinics all month-long
The RGV Humane Society is having low costs vaccine and spay and neuter clinics for pets during the entire month of May.
Development Director Jennifer Vasquez, along with Jackie, the Chow-Labrador mix, speaks with Channel 5 News' Bella Michaels on how people can sign up for the clinics.
To sign up, click here.
